Xfinity Series News
Monday, May 18 44
NASCAR Adjusts Start Time for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington

Due to forecasted inclement weather, NASCAR will adjust the start time of Tuesday evening’s Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

