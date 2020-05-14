Kids First Community to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JDM at Darlington

NASCAR roars back onto the racetrack this Tuesday at Darlington Raceway, where fan favorite Jeffrey Earnhardt will make his season debut with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Backing Earnhardt’s return will be Kids First Community, an organization focused on Building Stronger Kids by providing educational tools that inform about important safety aspects throughout the world. This will be Kids First Community’s first venture into the sport of NASCAR, and they are proud to partner with JDM and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Earnhardt, who drove full time for the South Carolina based team full time in 2014, will reunite to kick off the restart point for the series. A fourth-generation driver and grandson to legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, Jeffrey looks to build on his already impressive NXS resume.

Darlington Raceway is known by most as one of the toughest tracks on the schedule, and has historically been one of the team’s best statically. Last season, JDM drivers earned two Top 20 finishes. Last time Jeffrey Earnhardt raced for the team at the track in 2014, he also was able to earn a Top 20 finish, and he looks to continue the streak of good finishes this time out.

Jeffrey’s season kicks off at Darlington Raceway on Tuesday, May 19th. Be sure to tune in to the Darlington 200 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1 for live coverage! To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt as he prepares for the start of the season, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter & Instagram and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR