Josh Bilicki set to run partial schedule for BJ McLeod Motorsports, beginning at Daytona

Josh Bilicki will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2020, driving a partial schedule in the BJ McLeod Motorsports’ (BJMM) No. 99 entry. Bilicki’s 2020 season will begin at the season opening NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.



Bilicki, who competed across the top three NASCAR National Series in 2019, is no stranger to BJ McLeod Motorsports. Bilicki joined BJMM in 2017 and scored his career best finish (12th) with the team at Road America. He later rejoined the team in late 2019.



“I’m very thankful for the entire BJ McLeod Motorsports team for welcoming me back for another season,” says Bilicki. “My first three NASCAR XFINITY Series races were in 2016, and I remember racing against BJ (McLeod) and just learning from following him around the track. Fast forward four years, and it’s pretty incredible to see how much Team BJ McLeod has grown, and myself as a driver. BJ has taught me a lot over the last few years, and I can’t wait to continue growing as an entire team.”



“It’s pretty cool having Josh driving for us again this year,” says BJ McLeod. “Josh has been driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the past three (3) years, he’s a great asset to our team. I am looking forward to continue working with him on and off the track.”



The 2020 NXS season begins on February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway.



Insurance King will join Bilicki at BJ McLeod Motorsports as a primary sponsor for select races. Those races, along with additional partners, will be announced in the coming weeks. Insurance King has been helping drivers drive legal for less since 2001. Founded in Rockford, IL, Insurance King writes low cost auto insurance, SR-22 insurance, and Motorcycle insurance policies.



For more information about Josh Bilicki, please visit www.joshbilickiracing.com, and follow him on social media @JoshBilicki.





BJMM PR