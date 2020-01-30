Brett Moffitt Set to Drive the No. 02 Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway

Our Motorsports has signed NASCAR champion driver Brett Moffitt to pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for the team’s debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15. To aid in the team’s transition to the new series, Moffitt will also drive the next three scheduled series races being held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Sponsorship for Daytona along with the additional three races will be announced soon.



Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoor Series Champion, has competed across all three of NASCAR’s top touring series; NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Grander RV & Outdoor Truck Series, including 11 wins in only 59 career starts in the Truck Series. Currently, Moffitt competes full-time in the truck series for GMS Racing in the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado



“I am really excited about this opportunity with Our Motorsports to get back into the Xfinity Series,” said Moffitt, who has four starts at Daytona, but none in the Xfinity Series. “Chris (Our), Andy (Seuss) and Joe (Williams) have all been working really hard to get this team up and running for the 2020 season. With the support and blessing from Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher) at GMS Racing, it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to race with Our Motorsports for the first four races this year.”



Earlier this week, Our Motorsports named Joe Williams as the crew chief of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro. Daytona will be the first race that Moffitt and Williams will be paired together.



"I am excited to have Brett Moffitt join Our Motorsports for our debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Brett is a championship winning driver, and has a great track record for performance on track. We've put together a great group of guys for the 2020 season, and I'm hopeful for a great run this year.



On track activity for the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins February 14th at Daytona International Speedway. For more information on Our Motorsports, follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. For information on sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] com.

Our Motorsports PR