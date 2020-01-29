Late Model Asphalt and Dirt Standout Mason Massey to Run Partial NASCAR XFINITY Series Schedule

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today the addition of Mason Massey to its 2020 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver lineup. Massey will pilot the No. 99 entry for a partial schedule starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The 22 year old Douglasville, Georgia native is a former US Legends Pro National Champion and asphalt Late Model standout. Best known for his time behind the wheel of the No. 9 Late Model, racing in the Bill Elliott Racing Driver Development Program, Massey won several races and made a name for himself quickly, with wins including the prestigious Alabama 200. As the landscape of motorsports changed, Massey found himself without an opportunity to continue his climb to the top levels of asphalt racing. He shifted his focus to Dirt Late Models and has been racing around the Southeast the last several seasons. While racing dirt, Massey collected numerous wins and Fast Time Awards, including youngest Pole Winner in Southern All-Star Series history.

In 2019, Massey returned to asphalt, making his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) debut at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019. He made 6 additional NGOTS starts over the course of the season with several impressive runs driving a Reaume Brothers Racing NGOTS entry

“Mason is a true racer and a very talented driver,” said B.J. McLeod. “One look at some of the cars, tracks, and races he has competed in and you know he has the ability to be successful at this level. I am excited to add him to our driver lineup in 2020. He is a great addition to the team and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

BJ McLeod Motorsports will field three full-time NXS entries this season. Vinnie Miller will return to the team, driving the No. 78, Matt Mills will return to the team, driving the No. 5, and Massey will drive the No. 99 for a majority of the season.

"I can't really put into words what an opportunity like this means to me," said Massey. "I grew up racing and dreaming of racing in NASCAR. I raced with many guys over the years who are now in NASCAR, and I definitely felt like I belonged there too. It definitely is not the path I envisioned when I was 15 or 16, but I know now that I'm more ready and prepared for this opportunity than I was then. B.J. and Jessica have given me an opportunity to continue my lifelong dream. They are building something very cool at B.J. McLeod Motorsports and are all in. I am so excited to be a small part of that story, while continuing my own story."

2020 Sponsorship and other BJMM team information will be released at a later date including a complete driver lineup.

