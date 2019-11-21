“GMS Racing will not field a NASCAR Xfinity Series entry next season. We have decided that in the best interest of the organization we will put our complete focus on our Gander Trucks and ARCA Racing Series programs in 2020. We can’t thank John Hunter (Nemechek) and everyone that has been involved in our Xfinity effort over the past four years enough for their hard work and dedication to the organization. We wish John Hunter (Nemechek) the best in his future endeavors.” - Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing
GMS Racing Statement - No. 23 Xfinity Series Team
21 Nov 2019 Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest Staff
