Stephen Leicht ends 2019 season sitting 18th in series standings

After a year of ups and downs, Asheville, North Carolina’s Stephen Leicht led the way for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season standings. Despite finishing in last place at the first race of the year in Daytona, Leicht was able to come home with an 18th place points finish following the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2019 has been considered somewhat of a career resurgence for Leicht, as it marked his first full time season since 2007. Topping the year off in terms of highlights is an impressive fifth place finish at Daytona in the July race – the first Top 5 of his career since Homestead in 2007.

Other notable statistics from the year include nine Top 20 finishes with an average finish of 23.5. Stephen earned a best starting spot of 18th place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and ended the season with an average start of 26.8. During the second race of the season in Atlanta, Leicht eclipsed a career milestone, making his 100th career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Leicht was quoted following the race at Homestead saying “I can’t thank Johnny Davis, Mark Setzer, Paul Clapprood, and everybody who worked on my cars at JDM for all of their hard work and dedication this past season. Huge thanks to our fantastic partners at Flex Glue, JaniKing, KSDT, and our wonderful associates for helping put our cars out on the track this year. I am looking forward to the off season, but more importantly, I am excited for what’s in the future with myself and JDM.”

In 33 starts this season, Leicht primarily drove the team’s No. 01 Chevrolet, save for four starts in the No. 4, and one start in the No. 15 Chevrolets.

As the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close, JD Motorsports would like to send our sincerest thanks to everybody who helped support our effort this year. Fans and partners alike help this race team continue to grow, and we look forward to making 2020 another year of further progress.

JDM PR