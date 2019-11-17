GMS Racing NXS Homestead-Miami Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Nemechek started the race from the 6th-position and made his way into the fifth-position to finish out Stage One. The GMS Racing team elected for Nemechek not to pit. Nemechek raced within the top-10 to finish Stage Two in the seventh-position. Nemechek came to pit road for four tires, fuel, and a wedge adjustment and restarted the final stage in the seventh-position. Racing in ninth-position a caution occurred on lap 124, Nemechek reported to the No. 23 team that he was free on exit and came to pit road for four tires and fuel. Still holding his position in the top-10, the GMS Racing team called for Nemechek to pit road under green with 39 laps to go for four tires and fuel and raced his way into the sixth-position where he finished the race.

-Nemechek accumulated six top-five's and 19 top-10's in his first full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

"Our goal was to finish the season strong and that's what we did. We had this strong momentum run too late though, we didn't finish lower than sixth-place the past four races or so. Overall, this year was a rollercoaster ride emotions but I think being a small single-car team, we did pretty well. I don't know what my future holds yet but I will always be grateful for the opportunity that Maury Gallagher gave me to run full-time for GMS. Thank you to all of my sponsors that made this year possible. I am grateful and cannot wait to see what's next for me."