Ray Black Jr. Will Return to SS Green Light Racing for 2020 Season

SS Green Light Racing announced today ahead of the Ford EcoBoost 300 that Ray Black Jr. will return as the driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet full time for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.



The 28 year-old driver from Palm Coast, FL. is set to enter his third full time season for Bobby Dotter and SS Green Light Racing. Black enters the season finale today at Homestead-Miami Speedway in hopes of capping off a stellar 2019 campaign, which has included a career best 22 top-20 finishes and eight top-15 finishes in 32 races. With a strong performance today, Black could finish out the 2019 season 15th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings.



"It's unbelievable how much we were able to accomplish this year at SS Green Light Racing," said Black. It's really exciting to see how much we've all grown and how competitive the organization has become since I started running for Bobby in 2016. Bobby Dotter has put his heart and soul into this race team and I'm just proud to be a part of it for another year. I have a lot of confidence after this year and think we have even more to accomplish in 2020."



“Ray, in my opinion, really had a break out season this year,” team owner Bobby Dotter stated. "One of my favorite things about Ray is he's the type of driver that's going to get you the very most out of the car. He finds a way to get better throughout the race, keeps the car in one piece, and delivers the best result. I'm really excited to build on what we've already accomplished. It's going to be a fun year."



Long time crew chief Jason Miller is expected to return as the man calling the shots from a top the pit box for Black in 2020. Miller has worked with Black for most of the young driver's career and believes the chemistry the two share has made them the most successful.



Ray Black Jr. is excited to announce there will be a new primary sponsor on board his No. 07 Camaro for the 2020 season. More details about the partnership to follow in the upcoming weeks. Black's current primary sponsor, Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys, will rejoin the team for the 2020 season, serving as an associate sponsor.



About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off an unprecedented 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

SS Green Light Racing PR