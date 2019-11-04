Christopher Bell won Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway and has now locked him a spot into the Xfinity championship race at Homestead in two weeks.

Bell won every stage in the race and would go onto claim his eighth victory of the year which leads the Xfinity Series for the most victories this season.

This is the fourth time thus far this Eason the Bell has swept every stage of the race and won too. He’s also the only driver to ever do it.

Driver No. 20 led 101 of the 200 lap event.

“That was pretty special to win here at Texas,” Bell told NBCSN post-race. “I got a lot of family over there in the background. This is for my nephew. I promised him years ago that if I ever won I’d give him the flag at Texas. I knew we were competitive. Us and Tyler Reddick were really similar early on. Then I started having brake problems. Whenever I got those brake problems I just wasn’t as good. I couldn't keep the car underneath me. I got really loose. Had to work a little bit harder.”

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain in second, Austin Cindric in third, Brandon Jones in fourth and John Hunter Nemecheck in fifth.

Playoff driver Noah Gragson’s day didn’t go as planed after making contact with Harrison Burton with 50 laps to go sent Gragson through the grass and made damage. Gragson would finish in 30th.

Tyler Reddick also had an unfortunate night after he wrecked on the backstretch while racing Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones. Reddick would finish 29th. Chase Briscoe would finish in 22nd after he had a pit stop late in the race due to a right-front tire problem.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into ISM Raceway in the final race on the Round of 8. Live coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Stage 1 Winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 Winner: Christopher Bell

Race Winner: Christopher Bell