Brandon Jones back in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for 2020

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones has signed a contract extension and will be back behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota in 2020.

After his second full season at JGR and fourth complete Xfinity Series season, Jones is ready to take on the senior role and keep building on his momentum from 2019 into 2020. He made a major statement at Kansas Speedway earning his first career win in the Xfinity Series and the team feels they are poised to challenge for the 2020 NXS Championship.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back and race in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing,” stated Brandon Jones. “I am very proud of my team and the huge strides and experience we have gained over the past two years. I am ready for this next opportunity and challenge. “

“We are excited to have Brandon back at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2020 and with his experience take over as the senior driver in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program”, stated Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of XFINITY and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He has steadily improved over the past two years and has proven that he can compete with the top contenders in the series. We expect him to be a top challenger for the championship next year.”

Additional sponsorship for Brandon Jones and JGR’s No. 19 Xfinity Series Toyota Supra will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR