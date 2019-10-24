Comcast enhancing annual tradition of hosting NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion at Universal Orlando Resort with championship tour sweepstakes

Continuing a new tradition, the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will celebrate their championship at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, November 20 in a series of activities that include fan meet-and-greets and experiencing some of Universal’s most thrilling attractions.

In addition, one lucky fan plus three guests will join the party as part of Comcast’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Tour Sweepstakes. From October 24 through October 31, fans can visit XfinityChampionship.com and enter for a chance to win an exclusive trip from November 15 – 21, 2019. Prizing includes: VIP access to NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16 & 17, and four tickets to Universal Orlando Resort on November 19 & 20 including the official celebration with the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion for Champion’s Day on November 20. All travel and accommodations will be provided by Xfinity to the winner and guests.

“As a proud partner of NASCAR, Xfinity works hard to bring fans closer to this great sport and celebrating Champion’s Day with the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion at Universal Orlando Resort demonstrates how the entire Comcast portfolio supports this goal,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships. “Enhancing the event by including a VIP trip for a lucky fan will add another fun dimension to an already great event.”

The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion will participate in a full day of activities that brings the world of NASCAR front-and-center for Universal Orlando Resort guests including a fan autograph session and exploring both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as other celebratory moments throughout the day.

Comcast PR