Joe Graf Jr. to participate in Richard Childress Racing Fan Day

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. (@joegrafjr) will take advantage of an off week from Motorsports activity and participate in Friday’s Richard Childress Racing (RCR) Fan Day celebrating 50 years of racing at the organization’s Welcome, North Carolina campus on Oct. 25.



The day’s events are scheduled to include driver autograph sessions, pit stop demonstrations, interactive activities for children, panel-style question-and-answer sessions with key personnel and former crew chiefs, self-guided tours of the RCR Cup and Xfinity Series shop, hauler send-off and much more.



Fan Day parking will open at 8 a.m. ET, with autograph session wristband distribution set to being at 8:30 a.m. in the Kaulig Racing parking lot.



Graf Jr. recently completed his sophomore season in ARCA Menards Series competition where he netted his 13th top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Kansas Speedway.



In addition to ARCA, Graf Jr. has also run a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule for Richard Childress Racing in 2019, including his most recent race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last month where he earned an impressive 14th place finish aboard the No. 21 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro.



He'll start the Fan Day off with an appearance on SiriusXM’s On-Track with Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 11:10 a.m. before participating in a variety of activities in the RCR Banquet Hall soon thereafter.



From 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Graf Jr. will also join a NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Richard Childress Racing museum with his RCR teammates.



“It’s very humbling to be a part of an awesome day at Richard Childress Racing,” said Graf Jr.



“It has been a very busy race season – but the opportunity to be a part of the Richard Childress Racing Fan Day is a great chance to mingle with a lot of race fans, families and most of all the employees that made my Xfinity Series season at Richard Childress Racing possible.



“I’m excited about Friday.”



You can let RCR know that you will be attending Fan Day, and be entered to win some cool prizes, by texting FAN to 770022. Fan Day begins at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Between race cars, Graf Jr. has equally been busy in the books with his second fall semester at New York University (NYU) underway where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management.



Graf Jr. has 39 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with one win (Berlin (Mich.) Raceway, 2018), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes to his credit. Graf finished the 2019 season fifth in the championship standings driving the No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet for Chad Bryant Racing.



In addition to his ARCA Menards Series presence, Graf Jr. made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Richard Childress Racing this season earning a career-best 14th place finish at Richmond (Va.) Raceway aboard the No. 21 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro.



For more on Joe Graf Jr, please like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.) and follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and visit his website at JoeGrafJr.com.



Joe Graf Racing PR