thirty-thirty Coffee Co. Joins Ellis / BJ McLeod Motorsports as Sponsor for Iowa and Road America

Ryan Ellis and BJ McLeod Motorsports are proud to announce that thirty-thirty Coffee Co. will be joining the No.99 Toyota Supra as a sponsor for both of Ellis’ NASCAR Xfinity races this season – Iowa Speedway this Sunday, June 16th, and Road America, August 24th.

thirty-thirty Coffee Co. is an independent, locally-owned coffee shop in Peoria, Illinois. They are singularly focused on providing perfectly roasted and brewed coffee with the absolute best customer service. They also have worked tirelessly to provide a unique and inclusive atmosphere for their customers to enjoy their favorite beverages.

“We're incredibly stoked to have the opportunity to work with Ryan Ellis and BJ McLeod Motorsports,” said thirty-thirty co-owner Steve Elmore. “We’re excited to help a team making a grassroots effort to compete in one of the highest levels of NASCAR racing, the Xfinity Series.”

Driver Ryan Ellis said of the new partnership, “I am really excited to bring thirty-thirty Coffee on board for both races this year. I think NASCAR fans will really fall in love with their coffee and their brand and I’m really excited to help bring them to a national platform through NASCAR. We all know how loyal NASCAR fans are with our sponsors, and I can’t wait for them to get ahold of thirty-thirty’s products.”

thirty-thirty Coffee Co. joins the Wes Cook Band, Enlisted Nine Fight Company, Audio Video Specialists, Top Cover Hats, Nine Line Apparel, and Pit Stops for Hope as sponsors for Ellis for both events. Ellis’ first race will come this Sunday at Iowa Speedway as the No.99 team will be on track both Saturday and Sunday, with coverage for the race beginning Sunday at 5:30pm Eastern on both FS1 and the Motor Racing Network.

Fans can check out and purchase thirty-thirty Coffee’s products at https://www.thirty-thirtycoffee.com/shop/ and can follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @3030coffee .

Ryan Ellis Racing PR