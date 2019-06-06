JD Motorsports Signs Ryan Repko To A limited NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce that Denver, NC native Ryan Repko will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut in the series’ upcoming race at Iowa Speedway - the first start of a multi-race deal for 2019.



Repko, born October 1st, 1999, has two ARCA Menards Series starts to his name, with the most recent being held at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April, 2018. A natural short track racer, Repko has two Top 5 finishes and one career pole award in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock division in just eleven previous starts. In 2018, Repko won three Late Model Stock Car races, plus the prestigious Bobby Isaac Memorial 150 at Hickory Motor Speedway, a race known throughout the Southeast as being one of the most notable crown jewel events.



The nineteen-year-old driver was quoted saying “I am really thankful for this opportunity. All of the pieces are coming together for this to be a great weekend for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, as well as for myself. I’m looking forward to making a name for myself in my first NASCAR National Series event.”

More NXS races in Repko’s growing racing schedule will be announced at a later date as the season progresses.



Ryan Repko has enlisted the services of PMG, an industry leader in career path management, to help facilitate this new relationship with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. PMG’s partnership with JDM has helped numerous young short track racers make their NASCAR National Series debut, with Ryan being the latest successful prodigy in their lineup.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Sunday, June 16th for the running of the Iowa NXS 250. Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports 1 at 5:30 PM ET to watch the four JD Motorsports with Gary Keller drivers battle it out at the 7/8th mile multi-grooved short track with high banking and high speed. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR