Michigan Driver Vinnie Miller Lands Local Business 1800RollOff for the No. 78 BK McLeod Motorsports Camaro for Lti Printing 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Vinnie Miller lands local Michigan sponsor 1800RollOff for the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Camaro at Michigan International Speedway. Miller, a Metamora, MI native will carry the Lapeer, MI based dumpster rental company on the hood for the LTi , 250 Saturday, June 8.



“I’m so excited that 1800RollOff came on board last minute on the No. 78 this weekend,” Vinnie Miller said. “Coming back to your home track is huge as a driver and to be able to represent a Michigan based company means the world to me. Brian Cummings (owner, 1800RollOff) is a friend of my dad’s; he owns Roll Off Dumpster Company, better known as 1800RollOff. They are a Michigan based company and we greatly appreciate their support!”



In addition to 1800RollOff, Pit Viper Sunglasses will serve as a associate sponsor for the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NXS team.



“I can’t thank Pit Viper enough for their commitment to me this year. Chuck (Mumford) and I have become good friends. I love their product; I wear their product and we are full turbo like they are, so it is a great fit. Be sure to check them out at PitViperSunglasses.com, use Promo Code VinnieMiller78 to receive 20% off your order!”



Miller has two previous starts on the 2-mile D-shaped racetrack located in Brooklyn, MI posting a 25th place finish in his 2018 NXS rookie season and a 10th place finish (2017) in the ARCA REMAX Series Presented by Menards.



“Michigan is like driving on California’s sister track (Auto Club Speedway), but it is much faster and smoother. It will be a fun weekend having family and friends surrounding me. I hope to keep my top 25 streak going and put on a good show for the fans, 1800RollOff, Pit Viper and BJ McLeod Motorsports.”



The LTi Printing 250 from Michigan International Speedway live broadcast begins at 1:00pm on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90 beginning at 1:00pm Saturday, June 8.



