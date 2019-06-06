Clubfoot Solutions Team Up With Joey Gase & MBM Motorsports to Raise Awareness for Clubfoot Deformity

Joey Gase will have Clubfoot CUTIES riding on the hood of his #35 car in support of clubfoot deformity awareness on Saturday, June 8th at Michigan International Speedway for the LTi Printing 250.



Dr. Ignacio Ponseti revolutionized the treatment of clubfoot while at the University of Iowa in the 1950s. He developed a non-invasive technique that utilized gentle manipulation and serial casting of the feet to successfully correct clubfoot without major reconstructive surgery. Today, the Ponseti Method is the international standard for clubfoot treatment with a 97% correction rate.



“I am very excited to be teaming up with Clubfoot Solutions this weekend in Michigan,” Joey said. “Clubfoot Solutions helps so many kids all over the world cure their Clubfoot deformity so they can get back to running, playing and being a kid. The best part about it is that Clubfoot Solutions make the Iowa Brace available for anyone no matter regardless of their economic or social circumstances.”



The Iowa Brace was developed at the University of Iowa as an extension of Dr. Ponseti’s egalitarian efforts to ensure that children across the world would have access to the best clubfoot brace, regardless of their economic or social circumstances. The combination of innovation and humanitarian considerations allow the Iowa Brace to be affordable for all families, everywhere.



Dr. Ponseti’s legacy lives on through Ponseti International Association and Clubfoot Solutions. The two organizations are working together to deliver the Ponseti Method to children everywhere, and hope that the Iowa Brace will finally realize Dr. Ponseti’s dream of a high quality clubfoot brace for every child born with this deformity.



If you would like to know more information about Clubfoot Solutions and how you can help please visit www.clubfootsolutions.org.



Joey Gase PR