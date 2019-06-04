Zeigler Auto Group and Marriott Companies Join Bilicki at Michigan International Speedway

Josh Bilicki and RSS Racing are pleased to welcome Zeigler Auto Group and Marriott Companies as the primary sponsors of the #93 Chevrolet Camaro at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan Intentional Speedway.



The Zeigler Auto Group has been building a world-class company for over 40 years. Over the years, the Zeigler family has been dedicated to exceeding the expectations of their customers by providing them with an exceptional, honest, and unique experience. The group is encompassed of 23 retail automotive dealerships, the world's largest motorsports dealership and action park, a Zeigler Carquest parts franchise, three finance companies, a leasing firm, insurance firms and a real estate portfolio located throughout Southwest Michigan, Northern Indiana, New York, and Illinois.



Co-sponsoring the #93 Camaro will be Marriott Companies, a construction company specializing in concrete, masonry, pre-cast insulated walls, and construction material distribution. Founder Jim Marriott, who started his career as an apprentice in the masonry field, built the business from the ground up. Today, Marriott is one of the largest and most successful masonry and concrete companies in the area – thanks in large part to Marriott’s team of highly skilled and dedicated leaders who share a common goal – deliver the absolute best quality for their clients.



"I'm very excited and thankful to have Zeigler Auto Group and Marriott Companies onboard our #93 this weekend," says Bilicki. "Our cars have been fast all year, but we can't always show it due to lack of sponsorship. I can't wait to hit this fast two-mile track this weekend and show what we have, and I could not do it without the support from the Zeigler and Marriott Family."



The LTi Printing 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, June 8th, at 1:30PM ET. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1.

Josh Bilicki PR