SS Green Light Secures Top 20 Finishes at Pocono Raceway

Team 08 East Stroudsburg University Chevrolet Camaro:

The 08 team rolled into Pocono Raceway this weekend on the heels of a 14th place finish last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gaulding qualified his No. 08 Chevy in the 18th position for the 250 mile event.

The green flag fell and Gaulding had speed. Three cautions plagued the opening stage; however, Gaulding was able to stay out of trouble. Team owner Bobby Dotter (who filled in on top of the box for an absent Patrick Donahue) played a bit of strategy at the end of the first stage, pitting only for fuel. The team had taken tires during a previous caution earlier in the stage, which opened the door for strategy. At the end of the first stage the 08 advanced a few positions to the 16th position.



Gaulding started the second stage from the 16th position. Shortly into the stage Gaudling got into the outside wall and reported that the car sounded a bit off. The car seemed to lose power throughout the run. At the end of the second stage Gaulding was in the 17th position.



The 08 team continued to lose power throughout the final stage. Despite the struggles, the team never gave up. Dotter attempted to play some late race strategy, but a couple cautions foiled the team's initiates. When the checkered flag fell Gaulding brought home his No. 08 East Stroudsburg University Chevrolet Camaro in the 20th position. The team was able to gain 18 points towards the playoff cutoff line this weekend and remains 14th in the standings.



Gray Gaulding:

“It was a good car and a good day. Unfortunately we had some kind of internal problem with the engine or exhaust which pretty much ruined our day, but we didn't quit. I felt like we could've had a shot at a top 11 or top 10, something around there. To finish 20th while having those issues, I guess it isn't too terrible of a day. Thanks to East Stroudsburg University for coming on board."

Bobby Dotter Thoughts on the 08 Team:

“I enjoyed being on top of the box for Gray today. I thought we had a really fast car until we got into the outside wall. The damage ended up crushing the exhaust and ultimately caused a header to break. That really hurt a great run. Onto Michigan."







Team 07 Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys Chevrolet Camaro:



Ray Black Jr. came into Pocono Raceway 18th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings. The weekend started off strong for the 07 team after qualifying in the 17th position. After an extremely eventful first stage, filled with three cautions, Ray Black Jr. was in the 21st position.



Crew Chief Jason Miller made some slight adjustments to free up the 07 Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys Camaro just a bit, but Black was overall pretty happy with his racecar. The second stage went caution free. Black advanced a few positions to the 18th position. The 07 team began the final stage in the 15th position. After a little bit of strategy the 07 team found themselves running as high as the 9th position inside of 20 laps remaining. Ray Black Jr. would receive some slight damage after Justin Allgaier went spinning with only three laps to go. When the checkered flag fell Ray Black Jr. brought home his number 07 Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys Chevy in the 18th position.

Ray Black Jr:

“We unloaded with a really competitive car this weekend. Qualifying went really well for us, starting in 17th. We were able to carry over that speed into the race, which set us up for a solid run. We were fast all day until we got a little damage from that late wreck, but it ended up being okay in the end. I'm really proud of all my guys for a great effort."

Bobby Dotter Thoughts on the 07 Team:

“The 07 team continued to show great speed this weekend. I was happy with some of the strategy that was played to give us a shot to finish a little higher. Unfortunately we got caught up in that last caution, but the team rebounded and still brought home a respectable finish. Looking forward to Michigan."



Looking Ahead:

After a couple of top 20 finishes at Pocono, SS Green Light Racing drivers Gray Gaulding and Ray Black Jr. sit 14th and 19th respectively in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings. The team will now shift it's focus to Michigan. Coverage of the LTi 250 from Michigan International Raceway will begin Saturday June 8th at 1:30 PM ET on FS1.

SS Green Light Racing PR