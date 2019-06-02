GMS Racing NXS Pocono Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Nemechek finished ninth in Stage One and eighth in Stage Two, collecting five playoffs point.

- Nemechek is currently scored in seventh-place in the driver standings and is 22 points behind Chase Briscoe who is in sixth-place.

- In the Owners points standings, GMS Racing is currently eighth with 388 points and is 22 points behind Biagi-DenBeste Racing in seventh-place.

“Pocono was not great to us this weekend. I got really loose in practice, which caused me to hit the wall and then forced us to get the back up car out. We had to start in the rear of the field but we got back up to the front and led some laps there towards the end by a strategy call on pit road. I am proud of how hard everyone worked this weekend. This team never gave up and got the back up car where it needed to be to compete in today's race. We just need to keep digging, focus on the races coming up and how to improve overall as a team."