Cole Custer won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway with a last lap pass to win the race.

Custer passed Tyler Reddick for the lead on the last corner of the last lap to win in NASCAR overtime at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick passed Custer on the restart but Custer chased him down. Reddick's car went up the track on the final corner of the last lap and Custer would take advantage and slide by for the race win.

"It was pretty unbelievable," Custer told FS1 post-race. "Tyler gave me a real run for my money there. I have no idea how he made it stick on that restart on the bottom passing me but he did. He was unbelievable on the brakes at the end. I was just able to kind of force a mistake a little bit trying to pack air on him."

Custer who started the race from the pole, led four different times throughout the race.

Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Chase Briscoe in third, Ryan Preece in fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth.

The race would go into overtime when Justin Allgaier spun out while running in the seventh position with three laps to go.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Michigan International Speedway next Saturday in the running of the LTi Printing 250 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Cole Custer