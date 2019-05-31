Georgia Watermelon Association, Trophy Tractor Rejoin JD Motorsports as Primary Sponsors for Pocono

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce that Georgia Watermelon Association and Trophy Tractor will once again join the team’s efforts this weekend at Pocono Raceway as primary sponsors on two Chevrolet Camaros.



Georgia Watermelon Association will be represented on Ross Chastain’s No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro, a partnership that has been years in the making. With summer being just around the corner, watermelon season is in full force, which is why the Association would like to spread the message to grab some fresh, juicy Georgia-grown watermelons in your local grocery store. This weekend’s Pocono Green 250 will be the first race of the season that GWA will be on board the No. 4.



Chastain, who comes fresh off an 11th place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Saturday, currently has an average finish of 17.1 so far in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and sits 13th in the points standings, just a mere 49 points outside of the Playoffs cutoff.



Trophy Tractor, a longtime supporter of Garrett Smithley, will jump on board the No. 0 #NumberNuthin Chevrolet for the second time this season. Earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway, the tractor and equipment rental service company partnered with Smithley, who delivered a 31st place finish due to an early exit in which his engine expired. Garrett and the No. 0 race team are looking to keep the momentum rolling strong after a solid 17th place finish last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Smithley has an average finish of 20.7 in the first eleven races of the season, and currently sits 16th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the running of the Pocono Green 250 Recycled By J.P. Mascaro & Sons on Saturday, June 1st. Be sure to watch FS1 for live coverage at 1:00 PM ET, or listen along on the radio on PRN. For all things JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, be sure to follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR