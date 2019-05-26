SS Green Light Racing Excels on Home Turf

Team 08 Panini/ Sponsor Gray Chevrolet Camaro:

After a few weeks off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was back in action with a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gray Gaudling would roll off from the 19th position for the 300 mile event.

The green flag dropped and Gaulding fought not only the competition, but the heat as well. On lap 20 Gaulding's AC Unit failed, which created a whole new challenge throughout the day. At the end of the first stage Gaulding had advanced to the 17th position.



Crew Chief Patrick Donahue made some slight adjustments to help tighten up Gaulding's 08 Chevy for the second stage. At the conclusion of stage two Gaulding was once again in the 17th position, but was much happier with the handling of his racecar.



Gaulding continued to make his way forward throughout the course of the final stage. Donahue continued tweaking on the 08 Camaro and used a bit of strategy to place his driver towards the front. When the checkered flag fell Gaulding brought home his No. 08 Chevy in the 14th position. This was the 08 team's ninth top twenty finish of the season.

Gray Gaulding:

“Today was tough.The air conditioning went out on lap 20. I knew this was going to be a long and hard day, but that's why I train and that's why I never give up, never give in. You're going to have challenges and today was the hardest challenge of my career. P14 is a good day for us."

Bobby Dotter Thoughts on the 08 Team:

“It was a hot one today in Charlotte. I thought the team did a great job of improving throughout the day. Today was another great result and I'm proud of everybody's efforts."







Team 07 Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys Chevrolet Camaro:



Ray Black Jr. came into Charlotte this weekend on the heels of a 24th place finish a few weeks ago at Dover International Speedway. Ray Black Jr. would roll off from the 28th position for the 300 mile race.

Ray Black Jr. fought the handling of his car at the beginning of the race. Black battled a tight handling condition, and said it was 'pushing like a dump truck.' Despite the early struggles, Black managed to stay on the lead lap and finished the first stage in the 25th position.



Crew Chief Jason Miller went to work, making adjustments to free up the 07 Isokern Fireplaces & Chimneys Camaro. By the end of the second stage, Black advanced a few more positions to the 23rd position.



Miller continued tweaking the 07 Chevy to his driver's liking. With about 80 laps remaining the team hit on something and Black took off. When it was all said and done, Ray Black Jr. brought home his 07 Chevy in the 16th position. This was the 07 team's fifth top twenty finish in 2019.

Ray Black Jr:

“We had a very good finish to a rough weekend. I smacked the wall in second practice and got us behind for the race. The first half of the race was very tough. We just couldn't get the car to cooperate. With about 80 to go the car got really good. I'm really happy with our end result. It was very hot so it made every ounce of fight count."

Bobby Dotter Thoughts on the 07 Team:

“Very proud of the steady improvement the team made throughout the day. They ended the day way ahead of where they started. This team is continuing to grow together and I think we'll continue to see good things from them the rest of the season."



Looking Ahead:

After a solid weekend at home, SS Green Light Racing drivers Gray Gaulding and Ray Black Jr. sit 14th and 18th respectively in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings. With Charlotte in the rear view, the team will begin preparing for Pocono. Coverage of the Pocono Green 250 from Pocono Raceway will begin Saturday June 1st at 1:00 PM ET on FS1.

SS Green Light Racing PR