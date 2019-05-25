RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"Man, that Tame the Beast Chevy was one of the best race cars I've ever sat in. Randall Burnett and my team really used the two off-weekends to their advantage and spent a lot of time working to find what we needed to have just that edge we wanted to have when we roll of the hauler at these tracks. This Chevrolet was just awesome right from the start of the weekend. I almost hated having the Friday off in between practice day and the race. I wanted to get out there and race right away. Charlotte Motor Speedway has been a challenge for me in the past, so I knew I needed to be on my game to get us to Victory Lane. Luckily, I was able to do just that. The handling fired off a little loose today but by the time the final stage came around it was right where I wanted it. The boys on pit road got it done today, which helped a lot too. This was a huge team effort, and I can't thank everyone for their support. This has been an awesome start to the year."