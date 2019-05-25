Tyler Reddick won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The defending Xfinity Series champion took the lead after a restart with 15 laps to go and would hold on to hoist the hardware on Saturday afternoon.

Reddick led 110 of the 200 lap scheduled race distance to win his second race of the 2019 season and for the second time in three races.

"I'm just so pumped about the work ethic of everyone at the shop and the guys here with me today, they just worked their tails off," Reddick said. We held off Justin Allgaier, who is really tough to beat. I won at Charlotte - a place i used to hate.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Allgaier in second, Jeffery Earnhardt in third, Noah Gragson in fourth and Justin Haley in fifth.

Cole Custer, who led the first 16 laps but fell outside of the top 20 due to a collision with the crush panel would finish 24th.

Christopher Bell, who won his fifth stage victory of the season in the first stage blown a right front tire on Lap 89 as result from debris on the track, sent his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota hard into the outside wall.

"My car was running good there," Bell said. "I had no warning of blowing a right front. I was actually a little bit loose that entire run. I guess we ran something over.

"I pile-drove the fence, and then, rolling down the back straightaway, I saw my teammate do it there too. Bummer, but we had a really fast Rheem Supra today."

Rounding out the top ten were Michael Annett in sixth, Jeb Burton in seventh, Ryan Sieg in eighth, Austin Cindric in ninth and Brandon Jones in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Pocono Raceway in the running of the Pocono Green 250 Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.