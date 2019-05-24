Joey Gase & MBM Motorsports Team Up In Rini Technologies

MBM Motorsports and Joey Gase are proud to announce RINI Technologies, an advanced thermal management company, will be partnering with Gase as an associate partner the rest of the season.

Founded in the spring of 2000, RINI Technologies got its start winning competitive contracts through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. With customers such as Army Natick Soldier Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Office of Naval Research, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and more, RINI is well known and respected in the advanced thermal management industry. Focusing on Innovative Products, Research & Development, Custom Customers Solutions, RINI Technologies provides unmatched solutions to their customers in the Military, Medical and Auto Racing markets.

“I am very excited to be teaming up with RINI Technologies not only for this weekend but for the rest of the season and this partnership could not have come at a better time!” said Gase. “This weekend I will be making my first start in the Coca Cola 600 which is the longest race in NASCAR. With temperatures predicted to be in the mid 90s and with the NC humidity it will be over 130 in the car. I was extremely worried about facing heat exhaustion and dehydration but thanks to my RINI Personal Cooling System I know I can ease my mind of that.”

The RINI Technologies’ PCS-Auto is the smallest, lightest, and most effective Personal Cooling Solution available today. The PCS-Auto is powered via 12V and employs patented miniature refrigeration technology to continuously chill a flow of water to the Cooling Shirt. The PCS-Auto miniature cooling technology provides more heat transfer and is more efficient than air cooling or thermoelectric systems. The system can also be configured in a battery powered, backpack format, to cool the crew members.

If you would like to know more information about RINI Technologies and how to get your own RINI Personal Cooling System please visit RiniTech.com.

Joey Gase PR