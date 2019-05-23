Bassett Brothers Set to Complete at There Home Track in Upcoming Xfinity Race

DGM Racing not only has one of the Bassett brothers behind the wheel going into this weekend’s Alsco 300 Xfinity Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway but both siblings. Ronnie Bassett Jr. will be in the driver seat of the NO. 92 American Wood Reface, Superior Trailer, Bessemer Tire and Auto, Denver Smokehouse Chevy, Camaro. Younger brother Dillion Bassett will be piloting the No. 90 American Wood Reface, Superior Trailer Chevy, Camaro.

Ronnie Bassett Jr and Dillion Bassett are both coming off their best finishes of 15th at Texas Motor Speedway and Richmond International Speedway. This will be the first Xfinity Race that the two brothers have competed in together and what better place than at the Bassett’s home track of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Bassett brothers have set their expectations of finishing this weekends Alsco 300 by achieving their best finishes so far this season. The green flag is set drop on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This will be Ronnie Bassett Jr’s 4th Xfinity start of his career and his second start at a mile-and-a half track. As for Dillon Bassett this will be is 2nd career start and his first start at a mile- and-a- half track. For updates throughout this weekend race tune into FS1.

Bassett Brothers Racing PR