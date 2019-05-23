H2 Motorsports launches full-time Xfinity Series program

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Matt Hurley today announced the formation of H2 Motorsports and its introduction of Shane Lee as the driver of the No. 28 Circuit City Toyota Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The team will make its debut June 16 at Iowa Speedway and compete throughout the remainder of the 2019 NXS season.

H2 will be based in Mooresville, N.C.

“Entering any professional sport as a team owner is a significant commitment and undertaking,” Hurley said. “I’ve followed NASCAR closely for a number of years and appreciate the opportunity that is in front of H2 Motorsports. My due diligence has taught me much and reinforced my belief that now is the right time to build a team capable of winning races and ultimately championships. We are so proud to welcome Circuit City as the flagship sponsor for H2 Motorsports and look forward to reintroducing this brand — and many others — to the most brand-loyal fans anywhere.”

Circuit City, one of the most recognizable names in consumer electronics, returns to NASCAR after more than 20 years away from the sport. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Ronny Shmoel, Circuit City is writing the next chapter for a brand steeped in tech innovation by providing today’s generation with a deep portfolio of high-quality products matched with an exceptionally focused customer service support system that delivers a shopping experience like no other.

“Circuit City is excited to partner with H2 Motorsports and re-engage with NASCAR fans worldwide,” Shmoel said. “We know that NASCAR is a dynamic and one-of-a-kind property that will allow us to build strong and lasting business and consumer relationships through the power of competition and the most dedicated following. We know we’ve got a winning formula with

Matt and the team, both on and off the track.”

Lee, 25, competed in 13 NXS races in 2018, collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes for Richard Childress Racing. A native of Newton, N.C., Lee also has participated in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself and that time is now,” Lee said. “This is the biggest step yet in my career and I appreciate the confidence Matt Hurley and H2 Motorsports has shown in me. I wish the Iowa Speedway race was tomorrow because I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of that No. 28 Circuit City Toyota

Supra.”

Pete Rondeau, most recently competition director for Furniture Row Racing, the 2017 NASCAR Cup championship team, will handle crew chief duties for the No. 28 Toyota. During Furniture Row’s championship season, the NASCAR veteran crew chief helped direct the team to eight wins en route to its thrilling title run.

H2 Motorsports PR