iK9 Honors Fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon in Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte

iK9 and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) will pay tribute to Officer Jordan Sheldon of the Mooresville (N.C.) Police Department with a memorial paint scheme on the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra of driver Jeffrey Earnhardt in the May 25 Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Officer Sheldon lost his life in the line of duty May 4 while conducting a routine traffic stop. The six-year veteran of the Mooresville Police Department spent the last four years as member of the K9 unit. He and his dog, Ramon, were trained at the iK9 facility in Anniston, Alabama. The duo made a lasting impression on the iK9 staff, as Officer Sheldon was a standout in his training class who had a remarkable bond with Ramon and his comrades.

“It’s terrible anytime we lose someone who has given their life to serve and protect our communities or country, but it’s extremely personal for us anytime we lose someone who has completed our program,” said Landon Ash, founder of Birmingham, Alabama-based Xtreme Concepts, the parent company of iK9. “Spending weeks together training, we develop bonds with those who work hard and excel through the training programs we offer. Officer Sheldon’s class from Mooresville was one of those exceptional classes that we’re often reminded of, and his passing has left our

organization deeply saddened. Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers at the Mooresville Police Department. We’re proud to honor his memory and service.”

Officer Sheldon was a Charlotte native who grew up focused on sports. His passion for helping and protecting others led him to pursue a career in law enforcement. A 2010 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Officer Sheldon put his degree in criminal justice to good use, joining the Mooresville Police Department in 2013. Officer Sheldon was appointed to the K9 unit in 2015 alongside his K9 partner, Loki. When Loki retired, Officer Sheldon began working with a new K9 partner, Ramon, and that partnership began at iK9.

“Charlotte race weekend is always special, but this race will have a different feeling to it,” said Earnhardt. “There are no words to describe how thankful I am for the opportunity to pay tribute to Officer Sheldon and Ramon. As a Mooresville native, it means so much to honor a man who put his life on the line to protect our community and I appreciate everything that iK9, Xtreme Concepts and Toyota have done to make this possible. Hopefully we can give Officer Sheldon’s friends and family a weekend to remember.”

“The loss of Officer Sheldon hits close to home as he was an outstanding K9 officer who will forever be a member of the iK9 family. The bond between an Officer and his K9 is indescribable and it’s important to highlight the work both do to protect us. We are honored to have Officer Sheldon and K9 Officer Ramon riding along on the 18 and appreciate Toyota bringing us all together to celebrate the legacy of a true hero,” added Jennifer Yohe, president, Xtreme Concepts Racing.

TSC PR