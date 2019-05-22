Chastain Adds Fall Kansas to Schedule with Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions

NASCAR’s busiest driver, Ross Chastain, will once again partner with Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Kansas Speedway in October. The count now totals five races for Chastain and the No. 10 team.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored with my partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Chastain said of the world’s largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions. “The support Brent (Dewars), Matt (Kaulig) and team have given me is incredible. I’m so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to drive the Nutrien Ag Solutions colors for a fifth race and have the chance at getting them to Victory Lane.”

In both races this season, Chastain and the No. 10 team have led the field for a combined total of 30 laps (Daytona and Talladega). The partnership has also claimed one stage win (Daytona) and four top-five stage finishes in just their two starts together so far this season.

On Friday, May 10, Chastain claimed his first-career NASCAR Truck Series victory at Kansas. To date this season, he has participated in all 29 races in the three national NASCAR series, being the only driver to do so.

Chastain is also scheduled to drive for Kaulig Racing at Chicagoland Speedway (June 29) and Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2), wearing the Nutrien Ag Solutions colors in all events.

Kaulig Racing PR