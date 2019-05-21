Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms Join Vinnie Miller and the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NXS Team at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms, Inc. based in Mooresville, NC will serve as the primary sponsor for Vinnie Miller in the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Camaro for the running of the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Miller finished in the 28th place position on the 1.5-mile Concord, NC track in his 2018 NXS Rookie season and hopes to better that this Saturday afternoon.



“I’m really excited about going back to Charlotte (Motor Speedway) this weekend with a local Mooresville sponsor; Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms. I met Brad (Doane) when I was looking for a dart board, we hit it off and he offered to help us for the Charlotte race,” Vinnie Miller said. “Hopefully, I will give him a strong finish and they’ll be back with us again later in the season. I’ve really been working on my mile-and-half track performance so I think Charlotte is a perfect track for Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms to be on the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Camaro. I know these guys on the BJ McLeod Motorsports team have been working hard to get the car ready for this weekend, now it is my turn to do my job and bring home a solid finish Saturday.”



“I met Vinnie when he came in the store a few months ago and we really hit it off. I expressed an interest in helping him out from time to time. I’ve had a business here since 2011 and became more interested in NASCAR being that we are based in the Mooresville area.” Brad Doane, owner of Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms, Inc. continued. “This is my first venture sponsoring a car in one of the top-tier NASCAR Touring Series and hoping to become more involved. We are really excited about being a part of the BJ McLeod Motorsports team this weekend in Charlotte.”



Not only does Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms sell top high-end outdoor furniture and accessories for outdoor living but have been named ICON® Electric Vehicles newest dealer in North Carolina. http://iconev.com



The Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is slated to begin Saturday, May 25th at 1:00pm. Live coverage begins at 12:30pm on FS1, PRN Radio and NASCAR Sirius Channel 90.

For more information on Vinnie Miller and BJ McLeod Motorsports visit www.vinniemillerracing.com / www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com

Vinnie Miller PR