Austin Dillon Back Behind the Wheel for Kaulig Racing with Nyloxin

Today Kaulig Racing announces that it will partner with Nyloxin Pain Relief Gel, an opioid-free chronic pain relief solution, and NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon for the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday, May 25.

“I’m looking forward to getting back with the No. 10 team and driving for Kaulig Racing,” Dillon said. “We had a strong run at Las Vegas, finishing fourth. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a strong track for me, and also my hometrack. It would be awesome to drive into Victory Lane together and with new partner Nyloxin chronic pain relief gel.”

Dillon made his first start with the team in 2018, claiming an eighth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Earlier this season, the North Carolina native brought home the No. 10 team’s first top-five of 2019 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tune in to catch Dillon in action with Kaulig Racing this Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Kaulig Racing PR