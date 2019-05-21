Flex Seal, Florida Watermelon Association Join JD Motorsports Four Car Efforts For Charlotte

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to welcome back the Flex Seal Family of Products as well as the Florida Watermelon Association on board as primary partners on all four Chevrolet Camaros.



Florida Watermelon Association will once again team up with Ross Chastain and the No. 4 team, a partnership that dates back to 2014 in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Charlotte. This will be the first race of the season for the FWA aboard Chastain’s Chevrolet.



Flex Seal will join forces with BJ McLeod and the No. 15 team, marking it as the first time that he has been sponsored by the longtime JDM supporter. In two sponsored races this season, Flex Seal was able to earn an 11th place finish at Richmond with Chastain, and a 9th place finish at Talladega with Landon Cassill, both driving the No. 4 Chevrolet.



Flex Tape will hop on board the No. 0 Camaro with Garrett Smithley for the third time this season. In Talladega just a few weeks ago, the Flex Tape backing helped push Smithley to his season-best finish in 12th place.



And lastly, but certainly not least, Flex Glue will reunite with Stephen Leicht and the No. 01 Chevrolet for the second time this season. In their only other race aboard Leicht’s Camaro, they walked away with a 24th place finish after getting caught up in “The Big One”.



This weekend’s race in Charlotte marks the third time this season where all four JDM cars have been fully sponsored, and the team is very pleased. Team owner Johnny Davis was quoted saying “We here at JD Motorsports truly appreciate all of the fantastic support we have had this season. Our cars have been running as good as ever, and I take pride in knowing that more and more companies are starting to take notice. We are going to give it our all this Saturday in Charlotte to represent them well!”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the Alsco 300 on Saturday, May 25th. With this being a race close to home for many NXS teams and drivers, there is always an extra sense of pride and desire to perform. Be sure to watch FS1 for live coverage at 1:00 PM ET, or listen along on the radio on PRN. For all things JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, be sure to follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR