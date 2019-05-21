Lucky Fan will have Opportunity to be Honorary Pit Crew Member for Justin Allgaier

Through a sweepstakes announced today, one grand prize winner will have the chance to wave the green flag for the U.S. Cellular® 250 at Iowa Speedway and be an honorary pit crew member for JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who will pilot the U.S. Cellular Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 27.

The sweepstakes, which runs May 20 through July 14, will provide the grand prize winner the chance to serve as honorary starter for the 250-lap race as well as give the winner and a guest the opportunity to be honorary pit crew members for the No. 7 JR Motorsports team. They’ll each receive an official pit crew shirt, a tour of the No. 7 team hauler, attend the driver’s meeting with Allgaier and crew chief Jason Burdett, plus sit atop the pit box for the race and more. Travel and hotel accommodations will be provided. To enter to win and to see the full sweepstakes details, visit www.USCellular250.com . The winner will be announced on or around July 15.

“We know that NASCAR has one of the biggest fan bases in sports, and we want to provide them an exciting and fun experience for this year’s race,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “At U.S. Cellular, we strive to build a connection with our communities that extends beyond our business. We can’t wait for fans to see Justin in U.S. Cellular colors at this year’s U.S. Cellular 250 along with our lucky sweeps winner.”

This marks U.S. Cellular’s first season partnering with Allgaier and its second year with JR Motorsports. Allgaier is a 10-year veteran of NXS competition and has 10 career victories in the series, including a win at Iowa Speedway last June. In 14 starts at the track, Allgaier has one win and 10 top-10 finishes, with a staggering 449 laps led.

“I think it’s awesome the opportunity U.S. Cellular is providing the fans through this sweepstakes and I’m proud to represent a brand that does so much for this sport through its partnership with our team as well as Iowa Speedway,” said Allgaier, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winner to be able to wave the green flag and I’m looking forward to having them with us as part of our team for the day. Hopefully they’ll get the chance to celebrate with us in Victory Lane at the end of the race.”



The U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway will air at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 27, on NBCSN.

JRM PR