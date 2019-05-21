BMS Expands to two cars enhancing Driver Development Program

Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam) will field a second car in the upcoming #Alsco300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25th. The primary car (No. 86) will have a teammate for the first time ever as BMS honors their past by debuting the No. 68 Chevrolet. Development Driver Mason Diaz (@masondiazracing) will drive the No. 86 with support provided by Solid Rock Carriers. Principal driver Brandon Brown (@BrandonBrown_86) will debut the second car in NASCAR’s hub of Concord, NC.



Team Owner Jerry Brown said of the milestone “We could not put together a better timeline for this Xfinity Series Season. Everybody on the No. 86 crew has continuously progressed towards their full potential,” Brown added “... The opportunity for top rides in the Xfinity Series has dwindled in recent years and the future stars of our sport need a place to go, that is the sole reasoning behind this No. 68 car, to give the future a chance on a national stage.”



Brandon Brown looks to continue his strong start to 2019 (9 Top 20’s) by debuting the No. 68 car, presented by Vero - True Social. “My goal this weekend is to show everybody in the garage that we are here to stay and be competitive, that this organization is a force to be reckoned with.” Brown went on to thank his partners “I cannot thank Vero - True Social enough for their support, I have worked very closely with them in recent months building my personal brand and working on building their platform into the top social media app.”



David Clarke, General Manager for BMS said of the achievement “Expanding to a two car operation takes a lot of planning. It takes time to put the parts and pieces into play. Fortunately for us we have been planning this for a while, though running two cars is happening sooner than anticipated.” Clarke went on to say “It definitely added some additional work to our already overworked crew but they stepped up and delivered as we knew they could.”

BrandonBilt Motorsports PR