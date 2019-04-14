GMS Racing NXS Richmond Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-Nemechek finished Stage One in the fifth-position and Stage Two in the third-position collecting 14 stage points.

-Nemechek collected his sixth top-10 in 2019 after his seventh-place finish at Richmond Raceway. He was also scored as the highest finishing rookie.

-Nemechek is currently sixth in the driver point standings, 12 points behind Justin Allgaier in fifth-place.

"We just over adjusted thinking the rain was going to come on that last restart to finish off the second Stage but it didn't so when we went back racing it wasn't good for us. The car got evil and I couldn't go anywhere and we dropped back to the 19th-position. I'm sorry to the 52, I got loose underneath of him off of Turn 4 and accidentally got into the back of him. So a huge shout out to those guys, they always give us respect when we race them. We ended up coming back after making some better adjustments and came home seventh with a really good points day."