RCR Post Race Report - Richmond 250

"We were a yo-yo for sure. We started in the back when rain canceled qualifying, but the opening stage went really well and we passed a lot of cars with the No. 21 Hot Scream Chevrolet Camaro. We were definitely a top-five car, which was pretty good and I was excited about that. Unfortunately, on one of those late restarts I just got into Turn 1 and rolled through with everyone else, lost the nose and tagged the No. 9 car. It was a frustrating end to the day, but it was a really solid day and something we can build off. We gambled a bit near the end of the second stage, but I think it all played into our favor. The Hot Scream Chevrolet Camaro was really good tonight, especially on the long run - that's all you can ask for. It is tough with a part-time schedule, because you have to go for it at the end and can't give anything up, but there is a fine line there as well. I will have to settle down and be a little more patient even when I'm not in the seat every week. I am really looking forward to our next race together. I feel like crew chief Justin Alexander and I now have great communication and we definitely had the car dialed in tonight. I think we can do big things moving forward."