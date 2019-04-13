RCR Post Race Report - Richmond 250

NK Photography Photo
|Tyler Reddick Collects Sixth Top-Five Finish of the Year Despite Power-Steering Issues at Richmond Raceway
"Wow, what a battle by my No. 2 Anderson's Maple Syrup team today to claim our fifth-consecutive top-five finish at one of my most challenging tracks. Our car was ok in practice this morning, but we lacked what we normally have for speed and handling. Part of that is also Richmond Raceway just being such a challenge for me to drive. In a sense, we lucked out with qualifying being rained out and were able to start second thanks to our owner points position. Once we went green, I lacked the drive off I needed to really be able to contend and pass people on the track. About halfway during Stage 2, the power steering went out in our Camaro, and that didn't help the situation. We never gave up and kept fighting for every spot we could. The car actually started feeling the best it did all day late in the final stage, despite the lack of power steering, and I was able to start driving up through the field a little easier. I'm so proud of this team for finishing fourth and qualifying for our third straight Dash 4 Cash week at Talladega Superspeedway."
-Tyler Reddick
Kaz Grala Has Strong Showing at Richmond Raceway in
No. 21 Hot Scream Chevrolet
"We were a yo-yo for sure. We started in the back when rain canceled qualifying, but the opening stage went really well and we passed a lot of cars with the No. 21 Hot Scream Chevrolet Camaro. We were definitely a top-five car, which was pretty good and I was excited about that. Unfortunately, on one of those late restarts I just got into Turn 1 and rolled through with everyone else, lost the nose and tagged the No. 9 car. It was a frustrating end to the day, but it was a really solid day and something we can build off. We gambled a bit near the end of the second stage, but I think it all played into our favor. The Hot Scream Chevrolet Camaro was really good tonight, especially on the long run - that's all you can ask for. It is tough with a part-time schedule, because you have to go for it at the end and can't give anything up, but there is a fine line there as well. I will have to settle down and be a little more patient even when I'm not in the seat every week. I am really looking forward to our next race together. I feel like crew chief Justin Alexander and I now have great communication and we definitely had the car dialed in tonight. I think we can do big things moving forward."
- Kaz Grala
