Mason Diaz returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway

Fresh off a top-10 finish in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, officials from Brandonbilt Motorsports and Mason Diaz Motorsports jointly announced today that rising star Mason Diaz (@masondiazracing) will drive the team’s No. 86 Chevrolet Camaro in Friday night’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



Diaz returns to the site of his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2018 – were driving for Virginia-based Brandonbilt Motorsports qualified 22nd and drove to a lead-lap 19th place finish. This year, Diaz sets his sights on a top-15 finish.



“Very humbled and excited at the same time to return to Brandonbilt Motorsports this weekend at Richmond,” said Diaz.



“Brandonbilt Motorsports has had a strong start to the 2019 season, and I feel confident that I can help them build on that success with another strong outing on Friday night.”



Diaz’s efforts on Friday night will be supported by longtime partner Solid Rock Carriers. Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.



Additional support for Diaz’s second career Xfinity Series includes: Prince William Marina, Extreme Collision and Trebor Yelgab, King Roofing and Construction, Barrett Capital, Dominion (Va.) Raceway and Racing Virginia.



“I’m very thankful for the support of my marketing partners,” added Diaz. “Solid Rock Carriers has been with me for a long time and their continued support is appreciated. But without the support of Prince William Marina, Extreme Collision and Trebor Yelgab, King Roofing and Construction, Barrett Capital, Dominion (Va.) Raceway and Racing Virginia -- a lot of my racing in 2019 would not be possible. A good run on Friday night is a perfect opportunity for me to show them my gratitude.”



With confidence on his side from Bristol, Diaz returns to Richmond hoping that 250 laps of experience last April will play into his hands. With Brandonbilt Motorsports also making an effort to improve their program, Diaz believes he will have the opportunity to showcase the team’s ability – no matter the driver.



“For me, Richmond is my home track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so I want to do well,” added Diaz. “I think we learned a lot in a short amount of time last year and we’ll take those notes and apply them on Friday. Practice and qualifying will be during the day and then we’ll race at night so we need to make sure our No. 86 Solid Rock Carriers | Prince William Marina Chevrolet is balanced well enough that we can keep up with the track changes as we transition from day to night.



“A goal would be to make it to the final round of qualifying and then push ourselves to finish as close to the top-10 as possible. From there, we can focus on our next race with Brandonbilt Motorsports.”



Touted as up and coming driver in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Diaz will expand his resume in the NASCAR Xfinity Series hoping to compete on both the intermediate and superspeedways in 2019.



“I’m committed to building my resume this year with hopes of competing more on the NASCAR national series level in 2020,” added Diaz. “We’re running full-time K&N East and then a few Xfinity Series races and hope the results that will point us in a good direction for what’s next. I have a lot going on and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities.”



The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the eighth of 33 races on the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Apr. 12 with an hour and 55-minute session from 8:00 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day at 3:40 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later that night beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



Mason Diaz Racing PR