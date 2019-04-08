NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Country Music Group the Wes Cook Band Unite to promote Patriotism

NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis and Country music group, the Wes Cook Band are announcing a partnership today.

The Wes Cook Band’s song “I Stand For The Flag” caught the ears of Ellis when the band was featured last year on FOX and Friends. Nathan Stoops, Wes Cook Band manager, and Ellis’s management team began to brainstorm about how to work together and a two-race partnership was formed.

The popular Wes Cook Band’s song “I Stand For The Flag” will serve as inspiration for a design to be featured on the No. 99 Supra for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this summer on Sunday, June 16th 2019 at Iowa Speedway and Saturday, August 24th 2019 at the famed Road America (Wisc.) road course.

“As a lifelong NASCAR fan, it is an honor to partner with Ryan and share the message of this song,” offered Wes Cook.

I Stand for the Flag co-writer Nathan Stoops added, “We wrote this song as a love letter to America – an olive branch that promotes unity and patriotism. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to spread this message to such a patriotic audience as the NASCAR fans. We know they love AMERICA, just like we do!”

Ellis is thrilled about having the opportunity to make his 49th and 50th career Xfinity Series races driving for one of the mainstay organizations in the national series.

“I am thrilled to represent not only the Wes Cook Band, but also this song,” offered Ellis.

“It’s great to have the support of my new friends, The Wes Cook Band. I know they love America just as much as I do, and I know the NASCAR fans share the same love for this great country.

“To be able to work with all of these great partners and have Enlisted Nine, Audio Video Specialists, Top Cover and Nine Line Apparel join us is huge. I would not have this opportunity without them, and I appreciate them coming on board and can’t wait to race with B.J. McLeod and his group again this season.”

Since 2012, Ellis has competed in 77 NASCAR national series races across the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.

Last year, the Virginia native competed with B.J. McLeod Motorsports at Road America, finishing 17th in a car supported by Superlite Cars and Audio Video Specialists.

