RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"Man, just one spot short again. Our No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro was great today at Bristol Motor Speedway. The guys at Richard Childress Racing keep bringing me some fast Chevrolet Camaros. We had a miscommunication that caused us to finish second at the end of Stage One, and from there on second just seemed to be our number. We finished second in Stage Two and then second in the race. We're on the edge of winning this year. We just need to clean a couple more things up. The good news is we qualified for Xfinity Racing's Dash 4 Cash again, so we'll have another shot at the money. I wish we could have finished just one spot better, especially for Dolly Parton in her home state. Hopefully, we'll be one spot better next week. Our fifth top-five finish of the year is great, but we want that win."