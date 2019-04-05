East Carolina University to support Kyle Weatherman; Rick Ware Racing at Bristol

Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today the signing of East Carolina University (ECU) as the team’s primary partner for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



Former ARCA Menards Series standout Kyle Weatherman will drive the team’s No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro in the 300-lap event at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”



The ECU partnership was connected by RWR general manager Bryan Clodfelter, a 1991 graduate of East Carolina University and the Athletics Department at ECU.



Located in Greenville, N.C., East Carolina University is the fourth largest university in North Carolina. Founded on March 8, 1907, as a teaching training school, ECU has grown from 43 acres to almost 1,600 acres.



The university’s academic facilities are located on six properties. There are over 400 registered clubs on campus including fraternities and sororities.



ECU is a returning partner at Rick Ware Racing also supporting the team’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series No. 51 entry last year at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.



“Everyone at Rick Ware Racing is extremely excited to once again partner with East Carolina University,” said Clodfelter. “It is a great program that will again put ECU on a national stage without the University incurring any cost.



“The support for us to do this comes from fans and supporters of ECU Athletics and the sales of memorabilia such as hats, shirts and even die-cast cars. Having worked with the Athletic Department during my tenure at ECU, I know first-hand the pride that goes along with athletics at ECU and the commitment of the fan base.”



21-year-old Weatherman will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend in Thunder Valley. Despite his inexperience in Xfinity Series competition, the Wentzville, Mo. native has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and 50 starts in ARCA, including a win at New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2015.



“I am extremely excited to be able to represent the students and alumni of East Carolina University this weekend at Bristol,” offered Weatherman. “I’m looking forward to the challenges a tough short track like Bristol Motor Speedway presents – but I have the confidence in my Rick Ware Racing team that we can have a solid performance on Saturday and give ECU a strong showing as well.



“The car looks great too.”



In addition to Bristol, ECU is expected to be the team’s primary supporter next weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway too.



