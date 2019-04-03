Short Tracks Return to NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Slates as Part of 2020 Schedule Announcement

NASCAR today announced the 2020 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™, and both include a return to race tracks that were part of the original schedule for each series – venues that have been absent from the respective slates for more than a decade.

For the first time since 2006 – and only the second time in the last 25 years – the Xfinity Series will race at Martinsville Speedway, and the stakes have never been higher. Expect tempers to flare, and emotions to boil over. With a final chance to lock up a spot in the Championship 4, Martinsville will serve as the final Playoff cutoff race in all three national series. The Gander Trucks will race at The Paperclip on Oct. 30 under the lights, with the Xfinity Series making its return on Oct. 31.

Likewise, Richmond Raceway plays a prominent role in both schedules. The Gander Trucks will return to Richmond for the first time since 2005, while the newly-renovated raceway will play host to the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series to set the field for the 12-driver Playoff field.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series were both built on short track racing, and it is important that short tracks remain a prominent part of our series schedules,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development. “We returned to our roots in many ways with today’s announcement. Martinsville and Richmond were part of the original Xfinity and Gander Trucks schedules, and we’re excited for their return as part of a strong overall slate.”

As announced as part of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule unveil, ISM Raceway near Phoenix will host the Championship Race for all three national series. ISM Raceway underwent a significant renovation, transforming the gem in the desert into one of the premier facilities in all of sports.

Xfinity Series drivers will hit the ‘road’ a little earlier in 2020, as Mid-Ohio moves up in the schedule to May 30. Two new cutoff races will face the Xfinity Series drivers during the Playoffs, with the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 10) and Martinsville set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

Gateway Motorsports Park will host the Playoff opener for the Gander Trucks on Aug. 21, part of a postseason reshuffle that will feature two new cutoff races. The Round of 8 will culminate with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), and the Round of 6 will end with Martinsville.

Once again, both series will open at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Gander Trucks kick off their season on Feb. 14, with the Xfinity Series following on Feb. 15. Both series will then immediately head west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joining the Cup Series in that marquee market.

Both series will also take part in the historic Cup Series double-header at Pocono Raceway, for what will be a must-see national series quadruple header. The Gander Trucks will race on Saturday, June 27, with the Xfinity Series on June 28.

For fans worried about missing NASCAR racing during the two-week Cup Series break for the Olympics, fret not. The Gander Trucks will have their annual fan-favorite event at Eldora Speedway dirt track on Thursday, July 30. The Xfinity Series will fill the void during the second weekend with short-track action at Iowa Speedway (Aug. 1).

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

See below for full schedules.

2020 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE TRACK Saturday, Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, Feb. 22 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, Feb. 29 Auto Club Speedway Saturday, March 7 ISM Raceway Saturday, March 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, March 28 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, April 4 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, April 25 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, May 2 Dover International Speedway Saturday, May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, May 30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday, June 6 Michigan International Speedway Saturday, June 13 Iowa Speedway Saturday, June 20 Chicagoland Speedway Sunday, June 28 Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday, July 10 Kentucky Speedway Saturday, July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway Saturday, Aug. 8 Road America Saturday, Aug. 15 Watkins Glen International Saturday, Aug. 22 Dover International Speedway Friday, Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway Friday, Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway Friday, Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Saturday, Oct. 17 Kansas Speedway Saturday, Oct. 24 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, Nov. 7 ISM Raceway

2020 NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE TRACK Friday, Feb. 14 Daytona International Speedway Friday, Feb. 21 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway Friday, March 20 Homestead-Miami Speedway Friday, March 27 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, April 18 Richmond Raceway Friday, May 1 Dover International Speedway Friday, May 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, May 30 Kansas Speedway Friday, June 5 Texas Motor Speedway Friday, June 12 Iowa Speedway Friday, June 19 Chicagoland Speedway Saturday, June 27 Pocono Raceway Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Speedway Thursday, July 30 Eldora Speedway Saturday, Aug. 8 Michigan International Speedway Friday, Aug. 21 Gateway Motorsports Park Sunday, Sept. 6 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, Sept. 25 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway Friday, Oct. 30 Martinsville Speedway Friday, Nov. 6 ISM Raceway

NASCAR PR