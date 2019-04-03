Short Tracks Return to NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Slates as Part of 2020 Schedule Announcement

03 Apr 2019
Xfinity Series News
20 times
Short Tracks Return to NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Slates as Part of 2020 Schedule Announcement

NASCAR today announced the 2020 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™, and both include a return to race tracks that were part of the original schedule for each series – venues that have been absent from the respective slates for more than a decade.

For the first time since 2006 – and only the second time in the last 25 years – the Xfinity Series will race at Martinsville Speedway, and the stakes have never been higher. Expect tempers to flare, and emotions to boil over. With a final chance to lock up a spot in the Championship 4, Martinsville will serve as the final Playoff cutoff race in all three national series. The Gander Trucks will race at The Paperclip on Oct. 30 under the lights, with the Xfinity Series making its return on Oct. 31.

Likewise, Richmond Raceway plays a prominent role in both schedules. The Gander Trucks will return to Richmond for the first time since 2005, while the newly-renovated raceway will play host to the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series to set the field for the 12-driver Playoff field.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series were both built on short track racing, and it is important that short tracks remain a prominent part of our series schedules,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development. “We returned to our roots in many ways with today’s announcement. Martinsville and Richmond were part of the original Xfinity and Gander Trucks schedules, and we’re excited for their return as part of a strong overall slate.”

As announced as part of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule unveil, ISM Raceway near Phoenix will host the Championship Race for all three national series. ISM Raceway underwent a significant renovation, transforming the gem in the desert into one of the premier facilities in all of sports.

Xfinity Series drivers will hit the ‘road’ a little earlier in 2020, as Mid-Ohio moves up in the schedule to May 30. Two new cutoff races will face the Xfinity Series drivers during the Playoffs, with the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 10) and Martinsville set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

Gateway Motorsports Park will host the Playoff opener for the Gander Trucks on Aug. 21, part of a postseason reshuffle that will feature two new cutoff races. The Round of 8 will culminate with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), and the Round of 6 will end with Martinsville.

Once again, both series will open at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Gander Trucks kick off their season on Feb. 14, with the Xfinity Series following on Feb. 15. Both series will then immediately head west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joining the Cup Series in that marquee market.

Both series will also take part in the historic Cup Series double-header at Pocono Raceway, for what will be a must-see national series quadruple header. The Gander Trucks will race on Saturday, June 27, with the Xfinity Series on June 28.

For fans worried about missing NASCAR racing during the two-week Cup Series break for the Olympics, fret not. The Gander Trucks will have their annual fan-favorite event at Eldora Speedway dirt track on Thursday, July 30. The Xfinity Series will fill the void during the second weekend with short-track action at Iowa Speedway (Aug. 1).

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

See below for full schedules.

2020 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

 

DATE

TRACK

Saturday, Feb. 15

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 22

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 29

Auto Club Speedway

Saturday, March 7

ISM Raceway

Saturday, March 14

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 21

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Saturday, March 28

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 4

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 25

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, May 2

Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 23

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 30

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, June 6

Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, June 13

Iowa Speedway

Saturday, June 20

Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, June 28

Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Friday, July 10

Kentucky Speedway

Saturday, July 18

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 1

Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 8

Road America

Saturday, Aug. 15

Watkins Glen International

Saturday, Aug. 22

Dover International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 28

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 5

Darlington Raceway

Friday, Sept. 11

Richmond Raceway

Friday, Sept. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 26

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kansas Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 24

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 31

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, Nov. 7

ISM Raceway

2020 NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

 

DATE

TRACK

Friday, Feb. 14

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 21

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 14

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday, March 20

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Friday, March 27

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 18

Richmond Raceway

Friday, May 1

Dover International Speedway

Friday, May 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 30

Kansas Speedway

Friday, June 5

Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, June 12

Iowa Speedway

Friday, June 19

Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday, June 27

Pocono Raceway

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky Speedway

Thursday, July 30

Eldora Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 8

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 21

Gateway Motorsports Park

Sunday, Sept. 6

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, Sept. 25

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 3

Talladega Superspeedway

Friday, Oct. 30

Martinsville Speedway

Friday, Nov. 6

ISM Raceway

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Comcast To Donate $120,000 To Veteran Services Organizations As Part of NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Program JD Motorsports Drivers Look To Rebound In Bristol After A Mixed Results Weekend In Texas »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline