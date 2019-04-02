Comcast To Donate $120,000 To Veteran Services Organizations As Part of NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Program

With the popular four-race Dash 4 Cash program returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (April 6, 1 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90), Comcast today announced that $120,000 in grants will be distributed to one Veteran Services Organization (VSO) in each of the four race markets to build an Internet Essentials Digital Rally Point for local veterans.

The contribution triples the amount donated during the 2018 Dash 4 Cash, when Comcast introduced the charitable component of the program by providing grants to local organizations on behalf of Internet Essentials, the largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program for low-income households in the U.S.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the charitable component of Dash 4 Cash last year, and this year we hope to make an even bigger difference by tripling the contribution and focusing on our local military heroes who have given so much to our country,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President for Brand Partnerships. “Like all of us, the veteran community depends on the internet to succeed and stay connected. These Internet Essentials Digital Rally Points will be technology hubs where veterans can get online to take digital skills classes, apply for health benefits or jobs, file claims, access medical information, or find support networks.”

This year’s grantees are focused on helping the veteran community obtain the skills they need to be successful in today’s digital world. Each one is located in a Dash 4 Cash market, near Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Dover International Speedway. The grants will support the creation of a computer lab, expand the availability of online training programs created in partnership with PsychArmor, and fund the ongoing management of the Digital Rally Points over a three-year period. The PsychArmor curriculum includes 10 veteran-specific digital training videos covering a range of topics, including basic digital literacy and VA benefit access.

Full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, Michael Annett, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick are competing for a bonus $100,000 in prize money this Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying in last Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The highest-finishing Dash 4 Cash eligible driver at Bristol receives the bonus and will move on to have a shot at the prize at Richmond Raceway, along with the top three finishing series regulars from Bristol. This format continues for the races at Talladega Superspeedway (April 27), and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

Comcast Internet Essentials has an integrated, research-based, wrap-around design meant to address each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. These include a lack of digital literacy skills, a lack of a computer, and the absence of a low-cost Internet service. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. For more information on Internet Essentials, visit www.internetessentials.com

