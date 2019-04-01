Harrison Burton Joins Joe Gibbs Racing For Eight NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2019

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Harrison Burton will drive the No. 18 Dex Toyota Supra in eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019.

Burton, 19, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, and is scheduled to compete at Iowa Speedway (June 16), New Hampshire Speedway (July 20), Richmond International Raceway (September 20), Charlotte Motor Speedway (September 28), Dover International Speedway (October 5), Kansas Speedway (October 19), and Texas Motor Speedway (November 2).

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to make my Xfinity Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Harrison Burton. “Dex has been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I’m honored that they will be on board with me as I start this new chapter. I am so pumped to be going to a team that has had so many accomplishments, and great drivers to look up to as I continue to grow in my racing career. I am really grateful for this opportunity.”

Burton is currently running fulltime in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS) for Kyle Busch Motorsports where he has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in five starts so far this season. He has 20 career starts in the NGOTS with five career top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Burton has also made 33-career starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East putting together an impressive 2017 season in which he earned five wins, 12 top-five finishes and was in the top 10 for each of the season’s 14 races.

“Harrison continues to impress at each level of his racing career,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Ben (Beshore, Crew Chief) has the No. 18 team off to strong start this season and we believe Harrison will continue that momentum for us starting at Bristol.”

JGR PR