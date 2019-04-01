Joey Gase and MBM Motorsports thrilled to announce new partnership for Talladega

Joey Gase and MBM Motorsports welcome S.A.F.E. Structure Designs as an associate sponsor for the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 27th.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is a global leader in ergonomic safety first support equipment for the aviation, marine, rail road, heavy equipment, and industrial industries. They support both civilian and military sectors with our OSHA compliant custom maintenance stands, fall protection platforms, hangar equipment, field equipment, steel structures, and specialty tooling. S.A.F.E. products are solution-driven and customized to their client’s specific applications. S.AF.E. is sought after throughout each industry for their ability to increase the efficiency and safety of the technician. They have quickly earned the trust of companies and organizations such as the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, NEXTera Energy, Boeing, Airbus, and American Airlines to name a few.

“I am extremely excited to team up with Johnny and the entire S.A.F.E. Structure Team at one of my favorite tracks,” said Gase. “Johnny and the S.A.F.E. Structure Team are one of the best at what they do and they truly care about the well-being of others and making a positive impact in their lives.”

“Joey Gase is a unique and special individual that Christ is working through to save lives when he’s off the race track,” said Johnny Buscema President & CEO of S.A.F.E. Structure Designs. “When he’s on the track and in the shop, he works hard with a limited budget to compete in a race where his skill set is unlimited. Joey is a very talented driver and with the right support we believe he will achieve great success both in life and on the race track. When I first met Joey he had on a bracelet that said John 13:7 in which I am certain that God will fulfill all HE has planned for him."

Learn more about S.A.F.E. Structure Designs at www.safestructuredesigns.com. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00PM ET to see S.A.F.E Structure Design on Joey’s No. 35 Donate Life AL car during the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

joey Gase PR