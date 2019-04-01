GMS Racing NXS Texas Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-Nemechek collected his fourth top-10 in 2019 after his ninth-place finish today at Texas Motor Speedway.

-Nemechek is currently 10th in the driver point standings, 11 points behind Ryan Sieg in ninth place.

"We made improvements all race long but what didn't help us was track position. It's hard to gain spots back at Texas but I know the pit crew is working hard so hopefully we can continue to improve on that, the car and myself as a driver. We pitted one lap too early on our green flag stop, went one lap down after the caution came out after we pit so then we took the wave around. The cars that pit put tires on so at that point we just had to get what we could. We got a couple of spots there on the restart and we came home with another top-10. We have to keep the momentum rolling. I'm looking forward to Bristol next week. It's one of my best tracks as well as GMS' so I am really looking forward to that."