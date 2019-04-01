Kyle Busch won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Saturday marked Busch's third win of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and second of the weekend. Busch won Friday's NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race as well.

Driver No. 18 won in a six lap shootout to decide it all, beating out Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

Busch led 33 of the 200 lap race while Christopher Bell led 127 laps.

"Not taking any tires certainly helped, Kyle Busch told FS1. "We jumped the field there. I was worried about the restart. I just didn't think there was going to be enough grip. This car certainly had enough grip in it."

Christopher Bell led 127 laps before he would loose the lead during pit stops. Bell would bounce back from the speeding penalty to contend for the win.

Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Christopher Bell in third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Jeb Burton in fifth.

The final laps would be set by a caution from Jeremy Clements, who stalled on pit road during green flag pit stops with 11 laps to go.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Bristol Motor Speedway next Saturday April 6 on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Sieg

Race Winner: Kyle Busch