Rheem and Bell Look To Continue Success In 2019

Christopher Bell heads into the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season poised to make a run for the championship after an extremely successful rookie season. Bell will continue behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) which will be branded with the iconic red and black Rheem colors. Rheem is one of the longest running sponsors in NASCAR and enters their 11th season in the sport. The Rheem and Ruud brands will represent the company’s family of quality brands on the No. 20 Supra throughout the 2019 season at racetracks across the country.

“The entire team at Rheem is excited to continue our partnership with winners like Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for the 2019 NXS season,” said Chris Peel, Rheem President & CEO. “Through shared values of innovation, dedication, and customer focus, the JGR-Rheem partnership continues to be an integral part of growth strategy and provides an unparalleled opportunity for us to deepen our relationships with the many thousands of dedicated contractors and plumbers who sell and service our products. We look forward to another great season and to taking full advantage of the extraordinary NASCAR experience and fantastic race track accommodations to recognize and reward our dedicated customers.”

“Our continued partnership with Rheem is extremely important to us here at JGR,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development. “Our Xfinity Series program has always been a platform that allows us to cultivate and develop talent within our sport and industry. Rheem has been instrumental in our efforts and the relationship with Christopher Bell is a great example of a successful partnership. Everyone at JGR is ready to get the 2019 season underway and make a run at the Championship.”

Bell found his way to victory lane seven times in 2018, setting the win record by a rookie. In addition to the seven wins, Bell started from the pole position fives times and earned 10 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Bell qualified for the NXS playoffs, advancing to the final four and finished the season fourth in the point standings. Heading into the 2019 season, Bell will once again be teamed up with veteran crew chief Jason Ratcliff.

“I’m ready to get to the track and make 2019 the best season yet,” said Bell. “Rheem has had a huge presence in the sport and it’s so motivating to have them on our No. 20 Toyota Supra for the season. We had a great season last year, but I think we can make this one even better.”

Rheem is a global leader in advanced technology and the only manufacturer producing heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. Founded in 1925, the Rheem mission today is still simple: help families everywhere enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep them cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round. For nearly a century, Rheem has designed, developed, and manufactured products that make lives safer, more comfortable and more productive while delivering quality, value, and reliability to homes and businesses across the globe.

JGR PR