Jeremy Clements Racing 2019 Release

Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce they will return for the full 2019 NASCAR XFINITY Series campaign. The family-run, single-car independent team will be competing in their ninth full-time XFINITY season. Coming off the most consistent season of his career in 2018 with 27 Top 20s. Jeremy will kick off the 2019 season by making his 300th career XFINITY Series start at Daytona in February.



JCR will again be backed by Brad Meyer and his RepairableVehicles.com Team as a season-long partner on the #51 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Repairable Vehicles will be the primary sponsor at the World Center of Racing for the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 sporting a new stealthily livery. Clements said, “I can’t even really put into words what means to have Repairable back again this year, They have been our biggest supporter over the last few years and this year is no different.” “Brad has again come through by helping us take our program up another notch going into this season.” Clements went on to say.



When asked about 2019 and his milestone start Clements said, “I’m just ready to get back to racing, heck I would race every weekend if I could," “Yeah it's really hard to believe we have started this many races, we are always one or two steps behind the Cup funded teams, but our longevity and competitiveness is a testament to Tony looking to make us better every year and the dedication of the great people we have at the shop.”



The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for sponsorship opportunities.



JCR PR