GMS Racing Expands Technical Alliances within Motorsports

GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication announced today an expansion of its technical alliances with several teams within the racing industry.

GMS Fabrication is a full-service business providing new chassis, as well as the rebuilding of chassis and their components, while GMS Racing provides engineering support for teams.

For the 2019 racing season, GMS has formed technical alliances with NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams Jordan Anderson Racing, Niece Motorsports, AM Racing and KBR Development in the ARCA Racing Series.

“We have been very fortunate to have success in the racing industry and it gives us an opportunity to work with up and coming teams to provide technical support and guidance,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “Obviously if a GMS team can’t win, we would love to see one of our partners in Victory Lane with Chevrolet.”

"To have the technical alliance with GMS Racing, and direction of Mike Beam and his entire group in place moving forward into 2019, we’ve been able to make great strides in improving our trucks and the quality of our operation as a whole over the off-season,” said team owner and driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, Jordan Anderson. “For a small team like ours, the amount of help that we have gotten from the GMS fab shop in hanging new bodies and updating our chassis, along with their direction on setups and builds, is going to play a substantial role in the upswing in performance that we are aiming towards for this season and beyond."

GMS Racing PR